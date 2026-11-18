Get ready to kick off the festive season at Heifer Station Wines this month with a huge family and friends fun day - all for a truly fantastic cause!

The team at Heifer Station has partnered with Party Planet to create festive day out for all the family on Sunday, November 22, with great food, wine and inflatables fun. Party Planet is bringing out a massive range of their giant inflatables, and will have four age-appropriate play zones to keep the kids bouncing for hours, while you enjoy great wine, and the stunning vineyard surrounds of Heifer Stations.

There's plenty of other festive activities to enjoy with face painting, food stalls from Arancia pizza, Hillside Harvest and the local CWA, a Christmas photobooth, live acoustic tunes from Clancy Pye and even a visit from Santa himself!

But the best part is it's also all about giving back with with every dollar raised from each ticket sold going directly to local food relief charity FoodCare Orange, helping support those doing it tough this Christmas.

"We realise how tough people are doing in our community, there's people living week to week and all it can take is an unexpected medical bill to throw their whole budget and then the thing that seems to come last is for putting food on the table," Michelle Stivens, owner of Heifer Station, said.

"Heifer Station wouldn't be what it is without the support of our community, so it's really great to be in a position to be able to give back in this way."

Kayla Melton of Party Planet said it was a no-brainer that they would get involved for such a great cause. They will have all their soft play equipment set up for the day and sell two-hour unlimited access tickets for just $15. All ticket sales will go straight to FoodCare.

"At Party Planet, we're passionate about bringing joy to families. Supporting FoodCare Orange allows us to give back and help support local families when they need it most," Kayla said.

FoodCare Orange Coordinator Tim Mordue said they could certainly use a hand this Christmas, with high fuel and grocery prices hitting more and more people's budgets.

"Families are doing it really tough. We see at the coal face, in the increased demand on the service," he said.

"We're seeing 300 customers a week at the moment; last year it was 250 people per week... and the trend suggests that this Christmas is going to be on the hardest for working families and for our community in general, in a generation."

The money raised at the family fun day will help FoodCare Orange with their Christmas appeal. Tim said they are hoping to put together 300 Christmas hampers to help make the festive season a little brighter for those in need and would appreciate donations of money or non-perishable goods.

"The more donations we get and the more people that go to the family fun day out at Heifer Station, the more money that we can put into our Christmas appeal for this year and the more it will make a huge difference for people's holidays and Christmas," he said.

If you would like to donate to FoodCare's Christmas appeal, please contact them on 0447 577 884 or info@foodcareorange.org.au, or visit their website www.foodcareorange.org.au

The Christmas Family Fun Day takes place at Heifer Station on November 22 from 11am. For tickets, visit heiferstation.com.au/whats-on