Weather gods certainly didn’t shine on the Kinross Wolaroi Country Fair on Saturday, March 14, but, for those who got there early, it was a fun event with hundreds in attendance.

An old cocky from north Queensland visiting his brother in town for a birthday and who had dropped into the event by chance was chatting to 'Orange City Life' while enjoying a steak sandwich. Looking up, he said, “I don’t like the look of those clouds, I think it’s about to start.”

He was right…

The day began with foreboding clouds that organisers had prayed to see off as long as possible, however, sprinkling rain from about noon was followed by a good old-fashioned drenching early in the afternoon that put paid to those hopes.

Until then the fair rides, book and plant sales, food outlets selling everything from fresh coffee and Devonshire teas to Vietnamese and an Aussie sausage sizzle — as well as the ‘Boarder Produce Stall’ offering home-made preserves, fruit and vegetables, and cakes and slices — had been doing a good trade.