Holy Trinity is throwing open its doors and welcoming the community to a grand organ concert inside the historic building, where they can experience the magnificent sound of the church’s 110-year-old organ.

Proceeds from the concert on April will go the National Trust of Australia (NSW) Holy Trinity Church Orange Conservation Appeal, managed by the Trinity Foundation to restore and maintain this historic 147-year-old building, including the organ and pipes.

Built and installed by Friedrich Ernst Ladegast in 1913, the Holy Trinity Organ consists of nearly 1000 brass and wooden pipes. The organ underwent a major overhaul in 2024 with a brand-new console installed and every single pipe removed, cleaned, and ‘revoiced’ or retuned to the perfect pitch.

The sound and feel of the massive instrument being played by a master is an experience like no other, Secretary of the Trinity Foundation Ernest Shave said.

“The acoustics in our 146-year-old church building, the new organ console and the 968 by 113-year-old pipes make it a unique experience!” he said.

“And it is not often that an organist of the standing of Dr Michael Davies performs in Orange.”

Dr Michael Davies studied organ under Donald Holder at Trinity Grammar in Summer Hill and continued under Sydney University organist Norman Johnston, while studying Medicine. Michael obtained his Licentiate of Music in Organ in 1986. He was the assistant organist at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Cremorne, from 1971-1992; St Alban’s, Holborn (London), 1993-1997; and St Luke’s, Enmore, from 2002-2014. Michael is currently an assistant musician at St Francis Xavier Cathedral in Wollongong.

“The programme has been arranged so that there is something for everyone,” Ernest continued.

“There are some old masters, starting with Bach’s dramatic 'Giant' fugue in D minor BWV 680. Brahms and Handel also feature, and CH Parry and JP Sousa will add some interesting variety.

“This is an opportunity for people who enjoy church music, organ music, to come along and listen and for those who don't yet know that they enjoy it yet, to come and find out!”

Overseeing the proceedings will be the Executive Director of the Orange Regional Conservatorium of Music, David Shaw. David is a multi-instrumentalist with a wide knowledge and experience in many genres of music

“David was the MC for our last concert; he's absolutely amazing,” Ernest said. “His comments brought to life the composers and their music. The audience found it very, very interesting, and it helped them relate to the music.”

Rector of Holy Trinity Church, the Reverend Andy Martin, said the concert is not only a fundraiser for the historic church building, but an opportunity to welcome the community to their extended Easter celebrations.

“Easter is arguably the most important time of the year for us because we celebrate Jesus’ life, death and resurrection - events that, as Christians, we believe actually happened 2000 years ago,” Rev Martin said.

“We are a church that is about making Jesus known, and we want to celebrate the life he offers to all of us and beautiful music like this, written by composers who were inspired by the great love of God, is one way of doing that.”

The Grand Organ Concert takes place Sunday, April 26, from 2-4pm at Holy Trinity Church, on the corner of Byng and Anson Streets, Orange.

Entry is $25 for adults by Eventbrite, or by cash or card at the door.