Get ready for two fun-filled days as the 154th Orange Show returns this Saturday and Sunday!

All your show favourites will be there, from the pavilion exhibitions, wood chopping, and lawnmower races to competitions, kids' activities and a fireworks display!

But at the heart of it all, our local show is a celebration of the land and the people who work it, says Show President, Peter Milne Jnr.

"Our showgrounds have witnessed generations of farmers, families, and young people coming together to share knowledge, showcase achievements, and strengthen the connections that sustain regional life," Mr Milne said.

"The challenges we face — from drought, floods and fires to pandemics and the pressures of modern living — have tested the resilience of communities like ours. But each time, our volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, and supporters have shown remarkable determination and optimism. Their spirit proves that when times are tough, the values of cooperation, hard work, and pride in our agricultural heritage matter more than ever.

"As President of the Orange Show Society, I am proud to continue a tradition that has been at the heart of our community for over 154 years."

Whether you're a farmer, a food lover, or just looking for a great day out with family and friends, show organisers say there’s something for everyone at the showgrounds this weekend.

There will be tractor and machinery displays, livestock exhibitions, fresh farm produce and a range of local vendors. Plus there's a whole load of fun activities for kids and live entertainment.

For those keen to catch the fireworks, they are scheduled for 7.30pm, Saturday, but you would be well advised to be at the showgrounds early to secure a comfortable viewing position.

The 154th Orange Show takes place from 9am to 10 pm Saturday, May 9, and 9am to 4pm on Sunday, May 10. Visit www.orangeshowsociety.org.au for the full show schedule and link to tickets.