Local youth support service Veritas House has welcomed a major $5.22 million funding boost, allowing it to significantly expand its transitional housing stock and support more youth at risk of homelessness or experiencing family violence.

The major funding investment, delivered under the Housing Australia Future Fund — Crisis and Transitional Housing Program, has allowed Veritas to purchase and renovate two properties, giving them 12 additional self-contained, single-dwelling units, six in Orange and six in Bathurst.

Just four years ago, in 2022, Veritas was celebrating its “milestone” purchase of a single, two-bedroom unit in Orange, made possible through generous donations from the community over a three-year fundraising campaign.

Back then, CEO of Veritas House, Jody Pearce said they could use another 20 properties just like it.

Speaking to the media outside the newly renovated six-unit block in Orange recently, she said this investment from Housing Australia will make a significant difference for vulnerable children, young people, and families in the region.

“A big thank you to Housing Australia for helping us to make this happen,” Ms Pearce said. “As we know, there's a housing crisis. I checked the rentals today, and under 1 per cent of rentals are actually affordable for young people in Orange. That's really alarming and not good enough.”

The 12 newly acquired units will be used as transitional housing for young people, leased at a subsidised rate, with support from Veritas House to help them get on their feet and into more permanent housing.

“It's not just about shelter. It's also about support for young people, to rebuild their lives and reconnect with the community,” Ms Pearce said.

“So our staff will work with these young people closely and we'll support them. The tenancies will go up to nine months — sometimes longer — until we can find more permanency for those young people.”

Ms Pearce said that 20 to 30 young people could go through these units each year, which also takes pressure off social housing.

But sadly, she added, the current cost-of-living crisis also means more and more young people are at risk of homelessness.

“Our staff have never been more busy in terms of supporting vulnerable people in the community,” Ms Pearce said.

“It's a basic human right that a young person has to have safe shelter. That's not always been the case for many young people that we work with. Without a safe home, you can't rebuild, you can't move forward.

“This investment strengthens our ability to work alongside children, young people and families to create brighter futures and stronger communities,” she concluded.