A short film series chronicling the incredible resilience and creativity of communities in the face of natural hazards and changing climate will screen throughout the Central West over the coming weeks.

'Adaptation Stories' is an initiative of the NSW Reconstruction Authority (RA) and part of a broader strategy to support disaster adaptation planning.

Among those featured is 80-year-old Eugowra resident Di Garner who was winched to safety by helicopter during the November 2022 floods.

Mrs. Garner’s story is a testament to the local spirit; despite losing her home, she remained on her property in temporary accommodation to maintain her connection to the land and her community while building a new, flood-resilient home.

“These stories show us how communities are living with and adapting to the increasing threats of natural hazards. They display optimism and resilience, showing us all that by working together, communities are stronger and better equipped to reduce risks for people and places," NSW Reconstruction Authority Acting Executive Director Disaster Risk Reduction, Louise Shepherd, said.

“We need to shift the dial to properly focus on adaptation and resilience to ensure communities are better prepared for and can recover better from disasters.

“The stories — from the school community who needed a fire truck to get through floodwaters, and a sheep farmer whose family farm has survived decades of floods, to the community working to save littoral rainforest threatened by coastal inundation, have lessons for all of us.

“I encourage everyone — young and old, to attend a screening and listen and share your thoughts and ideas, because this conversation is so important.”

The tour premieres at the Odeon Cinema in Orange on May 31 before travelling to Molong on June 1, Forbes on June 3, and then across the state.

Each screening is be followed by a Q&A panel session featuring local representatives.

The screenings are free but registration is essential. To book or find out more, visit: comms.reconstruction.nsw.gov.au/adaptationstories