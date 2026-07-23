Orange celebrated our local African community with the very first African Women’s Dinner Dance held during Refugee Week last month.

Coordinated by Orange City Council, Migrant Support Service and African Women's GP, the event encouraged women to dress in cultural clothes and share in a night of culture, connection, celebration and community.

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to all the beautiful African, multicultural and Anglo queens who assisted us to make the African Multicultural Dinner Dance such a success, held in Refugee Week 2026," Orange Migrant Support officer Annie Gallagher said, thanking all those involved after the event.

"Much appreciation to Joyce as a wonderful MC and Rosemary Kariuki, our honoured keynote speaker, to Samira and also Dr Tilani Perera, for offering clear messages of welcome and care to others and awareness of domestic violence and mental health support available in community, particularly starting with connections to your GP.

"Looking forward to many more events in the future," she concluded.