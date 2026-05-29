If you’ve ever been curious about mediumship but unsure what it really involves, head along to the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Saturday, May 30, for an Evening of Mediumship with Karen Baldwin.

"My Evenings of Mediumship are calm, grounded, and respectful — created especially for those attending something like this for the first time," explains Karen. "I offer this work from many years of formal training within a disciplined, evidence‑based tradition, with a strong focus on integrity, safety, and care for everyone in the room.""

People come and see her work for many reasons, Karen says. Some are curious. Some are quietly carrying grief. Some just want to understand what mediumship actually is, away from performance or drama.

"You are welcome simply to observe and experience the work. There is no pressure to participate, no predictions or fortune telling, and no expectation that everyone will receive a personal message," she says.

Come and experience an Evening of Mediumship with Karen Baldwin, 7.30 pm at the Orange Ex-Services' Club on Saturday, May 30. Seating is limited to enable a personalised experience for everyone - bookings are essential.

For tickets, visit: events.humanitix.com/orange-evening-of-mediumship