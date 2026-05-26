If you’ve ever been curious about mediumship but unsure what it really involves, head along to the Orange City Bowling Club on Saturday, May 30, for an Evening of Mediumship with Karen Baldwin.

This evening is designed with you in mind, says Karen Baldwin, who says you will never have seen mediumship like this.

"My Evenings of Mediumship are calm, grounded, and respectful — created especially for those attending something like this for the first time," she explains.

"You are welcome simply to observe and experience the work. There is no pressure to participate, no predictions or fortune telling, and no expectation that everyone will receive a personal message."

People come and see her work for many reasons, Karen says. Some are curious. Some are quietly carrying grief. Some just want to understand what mediumship actually is, away from performance or drama.

"All of that is welcome," Karen says.

"I offer this work from many years of formal training within a disciplined, evidence‑based tradition, with a strong focus on integrity, safety, and care for everyone in the room."

Come and experience an Evening of Mediumship with Karen Baldwin, 7.30pm at the Orange Ex-Services Club on Saturday, May 30.

This event is deliberately kept to limited seating to enable a personalised experience for everyone - bookings are essential to secure your spot at this special event.

You must be aged 18+ to attend this event. Note that attendance does not guarantee a reading.

For tickets, visit: events.humanitix.com/orange-evening-of-mediumship