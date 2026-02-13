Philip Worrad from the Rural Advisory Mental Health Program (RAMPH) is running a weekly course in Orange teaching the life lessons of the Stoics to a group of interested blokes. Philip believes there’s much that this ancient approach has to offer to the men of today. (See our main article in this week's Orange City Life, and online here.)

The ancient philosophy of stoicism partly derives, oddly enough, from the writings of one of the central historical figures portrayed in Ridley Scott’s blockbuster 2000 swords-and-sandals movie spectacular 'Gladiator'.

However, the film’s Stoic character is not the revenge-seeking tough-as-guts Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (played by Russel Crowe as 'Gladiator'), but that of his mentor Emperor Marcus Aurelius portrayed by renowned Irish actor Richard Harris.

Stoicism itself as a philosophy was first developed by Greek philosopher Zeno of Citium (he lived from 334–262 BC) who founded his school in Athens in around 300 BC.

Stoicism was based on ideals of self-denial, self-control, and goodness; and living a "life of virtue" in accordance with nature, with “indifference” to the vicissitudes of fortune, pleasure, and pain.

One of the major schools of philosophy from the golden days of the Greek city states until well into the Christian era of ancient Rome, it was designed as a practical guide for living a “good existence” with an emphasis on personal virtue and rationality.

As well as Marcus Aurelius (121–180 AD), whose personal journal 'Meditations' provided specific teachings and insights into Stoic practice, other famous Stoics included Seneca the Younger (4BC–65 AD), a Roman playwright, statesman, and advisor to Emperor Nero, known for his ethical writings; and Cato the Younger (95–46 BC), a Roman statesman famous for unwavering principles and opposition to tyranny.

As one might expect modern America, with its rather slavish attachment to the ideals of the Roman republic, is the home of modern Stoicism, with adherents including the world’s richest man Elon Musk; Twitter founder, Jack Dorsey; actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger; and legendary American Football quarterback Tom Brady.