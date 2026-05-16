The Canobolas Lions Club recently paid a visit to the Riding for the Disabled Orange facilities at Clifton Grove, continuing their decades-long support for the organisation.

Riding for the Disabled (RDA) Orange is a completely volunteer-run group that provides local schoolchildren with therapeutic horse-related activities.

For the past 20 years, the local Lions Club have been doing their bit to support the organisation, and on this visit gave $2,000 to buy new helmets for the young riders.

“We've had a long association with Riding for the Disabled, not just supplying the helmets, but coming and helping them out,” Canobolas Lions Club president Brendan Curran said.

“Back in the 80s, when they used to have wooden railings, members remember coming and painting them…and this is probably about the fourth time that we've supplied helmets.”

RDA Orange is totally self-funded and extremely grateful for the support of the Canobolas Lions and the many other local organisations that help keep them going, said RDA Coach Marilyn Menham.

“It’s tremendous! We're not government-funded. We have to raise all our own money. The people in Orange support us very well, but it's hard work raising the money for it because we've got vet bills, the feed bills, and the farrier,” Marilyn said.

On Saturday, May 23, RDA Orange will hold a trivia night, which Marilyn says is their major fundraiser of the year.

“It brings in quite a bit of money for us, so we would like some support and anyone who wants to can come along. It's a fun night!”

In addition to financial support for their running costs, Marilyn said they really need new volunteer coaches.

Anyone who is willing to learn how can coach, she said, and all training is provided.

“We are desperate for new coaches and assistant coaches because without coaches, RDA doesn't run,” Marilyn said.

“It can be anyone as long as they're willing to learn. There are 12 modules that they have to do and pass their training to qualify.”

Anyone interested in learning more about being an RDA coach or assistant coach can contact Marilyn on 0408115501, or Robyn Livermore on 0447 440 410.

The RDA Orange’s Trivia Night will be held in the CWA Hall in Robertson Park on Saturday, May 23. Doors open at 6.30pm, for a 7pm start.

Cost is $25 per head, six people maximum per table. BYO drinks and food. Prizes for best dressed.

To book a table, email wesvane.mail@gmail.com, kimmh1961@gmail.com, or call Wes on 0408223682.