Commemorations for Anzac Day this Saturday, April 25, will proceed along similar lines to previous years, although the Dawn Service will commence slightly earlier, at 5.30am at the Cenotaph in Robertson Park. Veterans are asked to assemble in front of the Memorial Hall in Anson Street by 5.15am to march to Robertson Park.

The Morning Service at the Cenotaph in Robertson Park will begin at 11am, following the conclusion of the march along Summer street

Anyone wishing to march is asked to form up outside the Memorial Hall on Anson Street at 10am, with the march departing at about 10:30am.

Full details and map of march route can be found on pages 8-9 of this week’s edition - click on the Digital Editions tab.