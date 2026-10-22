A striking new pair of architecturally designed cabins has opened on a working cattle farm just outside Orange, offering visitors an off-grid retreat unlike anything else in the Central West.

Located on Griffin Road, northwest of Orange, pc3orange, comprises two sharply profiled, steel-framed cabins inspired by the simple form of a tent and the curve of a pipi shell. The retreats are the third instalment in the celebrated Permanent Camping series by Casey Brown Architecture, following earlier projects in Mudgee and Berry.

Each self-contained cabin distils the idea of a retreat down to its essentials: a bed, a deck, a fireplace, a bathroom and a place to sit and watch the world go by. Inside, recycled ironbark lines the walls and ceilings, custom steel benches finished in a deep "volcanic orange" duco add a sculptural touch, and circular skylights frame views of the surrounding gum trees and night sky. A slow-combustion wood heater with a stone hearth set into the timber floor, fully louvred bathrooms, and Japanese-inspired furniture complete the considered interiors.

Owner Andrew Kermode said the cabins were designed to give visitors a genuine sense of reconnection, both with the landscape and with each other. "They sit so naturally as part of the landscape, but inside it's all warmth, timber and quiet luxury," Mr Kermode said.

"We wanted to create somewhere that's about tranquillity and togetherness. Whether that's watching the sunset with a glass of wine and a local cheeseboard or simply lying in bed watching the stars through the skylight, every detail has been considered to help people slow down and truly relax."

The project was led for Casey Brown Architecture by co-founder Rob Brown, with Daniel Weber managing the project through to completion as Project Architect.

The project has already caught the attention of the architecture industry with pc3orange shortlisted in the Small Project category of the 2026 Australian Institute of Architects awards. The project has also been shortlisted in the 2026 NSW Architecture Awards.

Further information is available at www.pc3orange.au.