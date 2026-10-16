Get ready for one of the biggest automotive gatherings on the Orange calendar; Big Boys Toys returns this Saturday, October 17!

Hosted at West Orange Motors in partnership with the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club, Big Boys Toys is more than just your average ‘Show and Shine’ with millions of dollars worth of new and classic motor vehicles packed into the motor dealership grounds all for a good cause.

It’s just grown and getting bigger,” said Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club president Wayne Swadling, who is also a Sales Manager at West Orange Motors.

“I reckon we're aiming for 200 cars, trucks, and bikes coming! We've got a Ford GT40 - like the one in the movie Ford v Ferrari… We’ll also have the Mercedes-Benz AMG Roadshow here, plus we've got a whole heap of classic cars and trucks - so millions of dollars worth of vehicles!

“But what I like about it is, all the proceeds are going to a very good cause.”

This is now the fourth year Big Boys Toys has been used to fundraise for the local cancer support charity, Can Assist, with entry money from the car show, plus gold coin donations and barbecue proceeds, all going to help support local cancer patients.

“I look forward to this event every year,” Can Assist Orange President Helen Goodacre said. “We're so grateful to West Orange Motors and the Gnoo Blass Car Club for what they do for us and, of course, the money put to a very good cause.”

Founded in 1955, Can Assist offers confidential financial assistance to cancer patients in need of help, whether it be for travel, accommodation, medical bills, utilities or putting food on the table.

In the past twelve months, the local branch alone has assisted more than 100 people in Orange, all through local donations.

“It's just a wonderful charity, and we have to give a very big thank you to the Orange community because they are fantastic when it comes to supporting us,” Helen said.

And you can help Can Assist just by getting involved this Saturday, Wayne said, whether you want to display your vehicle or come along and enjoy the day

“It's only ten dollars to enter any sort of vehicle and only a gold coin donation to get in and come and have a look at millions of dollars worth of cars and other toys!” he said.

“And we've got face painting, a coffee van, barbecue, raffles, trophies for prizes, and a cake stall. Plus, the Model Aero Club will have their model aeroplanes on display - it should be very exciting!”

Big Boys Toys takes place at West Orange Motors this Saturday, October 17, from 8.45am to 1pm. All proceeds made on the day will go to Can Assist Orange.

If you would like to find out how Can Assist can help you, email orange@canassist.org.au, or call 0408971945.