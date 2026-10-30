Blokes on bikes are making a special detour to Spring Terrace south of Orange this weekend for a one-and-only Hillbilly Tour fundraising display for the local school.

The regionally based riders regularly roar their motorcycles around the Central Tablelands, and this Saturday are holding a special pre-ride event at the small school that thinks big, school learning support officer and co-organiser Kellie Turner told Orange City Life.

“This is, I think, the first time they’ve gone to a school. Previously they used to gather at places like Bunnings car parks before their tour events,” Mrs Turner said.

“Then they said they might as well put some money into the community. They then approached us to enquire if the P&C would put on a breakfast at the school.”

With dozens of bikers attending, Mrs Turner admitted she had some inside help with the operation from a rider who is very close to her heart!

“My husband, John, rides with them sometimes when they go out west. They’ve done events before with groups like the CWA, so this is now a tradition,” she said.

“They’re just a bunch of blokes on bikes and they’re coming out for breakfast provided by the parents, with bacon-and-egg rolls, sausages, soft drinks, a coffee van, and more.”

Unlike the Ulysses Club crowd, she said, the Hillbilly Tour riders vary in age and generally ride contemporary top-line motorcycles.

“There are about 80 riders. They are a group of friends on different bikes and different styles – Harleys, Suzukis, road bikes, and cruiser bikes,” Mrs Turner said.

“They get together every year and go away for the weekend to raise issues like men’s mental health. The riders are more like ‘Wild Hogs’ than ‘Hells Angels’, and are truck drivers, accountants, and sales reps. ‘Hillbillies’ is a nickname that came about and stuck.”

To see all the action and support this great little school, you’ll want to get up nice and early and head to 573 Forest Rd, about 10km out past Orange Base Hospital.

“The boys will park their bikes up for people to come and have a look at; the display will be from 8am to 10am on Saturday, October 31.

“There will also be a coffee van, a colouring competition, lucky dips, a raffle, and a chance to get your photo taken on a motorbike,” Mrs Turner said.

After the fundraiser, the riders will head to Gulgong via Wongarbon on their road tour. Mrs Turner named Ross Harvey as the instigator, along with her husband John, with plenty of other local supporters getting on board, including the adjacent exotic animal outlet!

“Matty Paul at Railway Meats in Blayney is selling the bacon and sausages at cost price; a parent of the school is buying it and donating the meat to the P&C, and the eggs are being donated by Nyassa, who has the farm next door with the camels,” Mrs Turner said.

“Drinks and baked goods such as slices and cakes have also been donated by parents and teachers; the major raffle has been donated by Hino through a bike rider who works with them.”