Have you ever considered taking a risk, stepping outside your comfort zone and dancing your heart out in front of 650 people whilst raising money for a good cause?

You have just one more week to nominate for Stars of Orange 2027!

Participating in the Stars of Orange is the experience of a lifetime and one that raises an incredible amount of money each year to support the work of the Cancer Council. In 2026, our local Stars raised an incredible $320,000, continuing the Orange event's reputation for having the largest attendance and highest fundraising out of 18 Stars events across the state.

You can nominate yourself or someone else and nominees can be: Individuals; Groups; Businesses; Departments; Sporting clubs; Schools; or Not-for-profit organisations.

Nominating is easy, simply complete the form via this link and the nominee will be invited to complete an expression of interest form, as well as attend an information session if they'd like to find out more.

Nominations close on October 31, and make sure to save the date - Saturday, May 22, 2027 at Orange Function Centre for Stars of Orange 2027!