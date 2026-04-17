It has been a huge week for the neighbouring town of Canowindra, and it’s about to get even bigger with the 2026 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge soaring to new heights for the final weekend.

This Friday, April 17, Furnace and the Fundamentals are bringing the party back to the Canowindra Sports Complex for Home Ground Sounds.

Described as a ‘force of nature’ the band’s "Furnapalooza" show is a non-stop, high-energy medley of the greatest hits from the last 60 years. From Queen and The Beatles to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, their choreographed antics and inflatable crowd rides are designed to turn the sportsground into the biggest party in the Central West. Joined by local acts Sik-As, Toni & Lenny and MES Entertainment DJ.

Organisers recommend you arrive early to grab a spot near the stage and make sure to enjoy some delicious food and drinks from vendors at the ground. This event is family-friendly and suitable for all ages.

Bring your own chairs, NO BYO alcohol, no glass to enter grounds. Full licenced bar onsite. Gates Open at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, 18 April, it’s THE signature event of the Canowindra International Balloon Challenge, the Cabonne Community Glow!

This is one amazing spectacle not be missed! Held at the Canowindra Sports Oval, experience the magic as 15 hot air balloons inflate just after sunset, light up like giant 20-metre-high lightbulbs, and synchronise their lights to a mix of the best music from the last 20 years. It is a sight you will never forget! Gates Open at 3pm.

For more information on the 2026 Canowindra International Balloon Challenge, you can view the full program at: www.canowindrachallenge.org.au