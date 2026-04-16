The Canowindra International Balloon Challenge has returned for 2026.

For nine days, April 11-19, the historic town on the Belubula River is transformed into the "Balloon Capital of Australia", a spectacle that draws thousands of visitors from all over the world.

Throughout the week, the skies are the main stage. Hot Air Balloons take to the air in the early mornings and late afternoons, creating a picturesque splash of colour overhead. While the pilots focus on precision as they glide through the air, spectators can enjoy a more relaxed pace on the ground with a range of events to enjoy.

The festival kicked off on Saturday, April 11, with the Welcome Street Party on Gaskill Street. This free event gave the chance to wander the historic main street, browse local craft stalls, enjoy live music, and witness the smoke and sizzle of the Canowindra Butchery BBQ Masters Competition.

The packed festival program includes a trivia night fundraiser for Canowindra Public School, a Paint and Sip session, Open Garden day at the historic Noojea Lea homestead, and a screening of world-class short films at the scenic Rosnay Organic Winery.

Towards the end of the week the festival soars to new heights, with a powerhouse music act and the must-see event, the Cabonne Community Glow.

On Friday, April 17, the Canowindra Sports Complex hosts Home Ground Sounds, with the headline act, Furnace and the Fundamentals. Described as a ‘force of nature’ their "Furnapalooza" show is a non-stop, high-energy medley of the greatest hits from the last 60 years. From Queen and The Beatles to Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, their choreographed antics and inflatable crowd rides are designed to turn the sportsground into the biggest party in the Central West.

The momentum carries into Saturday, April 18, beginning with the highly anticipated Balloon Key Grab, then heads into a vibrant Street Parade through the historic main street. But it’s the Balloon Glow that is the highlight of the festival.

As dusk settles, 15 hot air balloons tether to the ground and inflate. Standing like 20-metre-tall lanterns, they "glow" in synchronisation to a choreographed musical soundtrack. And all this is surrounded by a massive night market featuring over 100 food and craft stallholders.

“It is a sensory experience that defines the festival!” says organiser Deb Clarke, who is encouraging people from all over the Central West to come and experience the magic of this much-loved Canowindra tradition.

To view the full program and secure your spot, head to the website, www.canowindrachallenge.org.au, and also download the official ‘Canowindra Live’ app.

While in the past, catching a balloon launch required a bit of guesswork and a keen eye on the wind vanes, this new app provides real-time launch-time notifications and weather updates, ensuring you never miss a mass ascent. It also houses the full festival program and gives you exclusive discounts at shops in Canowindra. To download, simply search "Canowindra Live" on the App Store or Google Play.