When living in the city, fashion-loving sisters Courtney Clancy and Morgan Grant loved nothing more than scouring the local markets for that perfect statement jacket or stunning outfit for a special occasion.

So, when they returned to the Central West, the sisters decided to create that same city shopping experience a little closer to home.

After three successful Seeker Markets in their hometown of Canowindra, the sisters are taking them on the road for their first ‘away game’ at Banksia Orange on Sunday, November 15.

“We had people vote on our Instagram feed for where they wanted to see the Seeker Markets next, and Orange won!” Ms Clancy told Orange City Life.

At their last market in Canowindra in August, nearly 600 people came through, and with a bigger venue, Ms Clancy expects an even bigger crowd in Orange.

“Banksia is a beautiful location to have our next market, and a lot bigger! We’re really excited to have a bigger venue this time,” Ms Clancy said.

“The stalls are booked out already,” Ms Grant said, “and we have some amazing stallholders!

“We love supporting local businesses too,” she said, adding that the sisters make a point of showcasing local businesses through their Instagram.

“People make a day of it. They shop with us, then head off for lunch and a look around, and that spreads the love around town.”

For shoppers, the Seeker Markets is a mix of fashion labels in one hit: vintage denim, statement jackets, going-out pieces, and racks of labels without the hefty price tag.

And stallholders do well out of it too. At a past market, one stallholder reached her sales target in the first 30 minutes, and another went home with more than $1000 for the morning.

Ms Clancy said plenty of Central West locals now come to Seeker for a wardrobe refresh before a big weekend.

“We’re very proud that it’s become what we wanted it to be and a place where we spend money too!” she said.

“I sell there, but I usually end up walking away with more bags of clothes than I came with! So it’s become a good way for us to shop too, which is what we wanted, so we didn’t have to travel to the city for that anymore.

“It’s become something that we really look forward to!”

Catch the Seeker Markets at Banksia Orange from 9am to 1pm on Sunday, November 15, and make sure to follow them on Instagram!