Orange Regional Gallery and Friends of the Orange Regional Gallery (FORG) are inviting the community to celebrate their shared 40th birthday with a special cocktail party on Saturday, July 18.

The milestone celebration, held at the Gallery, will bring together members, supporters and the wider community to celebrate 40 years of a partnership that has helped shape Orange's thriving arts and cultural scene.

FORG President Sara King said the evening recognises the volunteers, members, artists and supporters who had helped both organisations flourish.

"For 40 years, Orange Regional Gallery and Friends of the Orange Regional Gallery have grown side by side, creating opportunities for our community to experience and enjoy outstanding art," Ms King said.

"This celebration honours everyone who has contributed to that journey and reflects the remarkable partnership that has enriched Orange's cultural life for four decades."

Guests will celebrate inside the Alan Sisley Gallery, surrounded by the exhibition 40 Years and 40 Works, which showcases artworks from the gallery collection reflecting the gallery's history and FORG's longstanding contribution through acquisitions, exhibitions and community support.

The evening will feature live music by HEYBOYHEYGIRLMUSIC, cocktail-style catering by Lime & Stone Molong, premium wines and champagne from See Saw Organic Wine, and special anniversary gin cocktails featuring Parrot Distillery Co.

A silent auction and raffle will also offer an extensive range of prizes and vouchers donated by local businesses, including Orange Helicopters and Limousines, Skybar Dining Borrodell, Philip Shaw Wines, Yalunga Boutique Hotel, Everly Jewellers, Rosedale Farm, Opera Australia, Thomson's Garden Centre, Peisley Street Gallery, Martha's Food and Home and more.

"Everything about the evening celebrates what makes Orange such a vibrant regional arts destination—from exceptional art and local food and wine to the generosity of the people who continue to support both the Gallery and Friends," Ms King said.

"Whether you've supported us from the beginning or have only recently discovered the Gallery, we'd love you to join us as we celebrate this very special shared milestone."

Orange Regional Gallery and Friends of the Orange Regional Gallery 40th Birthday Cocktail Party will be held at the Gallery 6.30pm–10.00pm on Saturday, July 18.

Tickets are strictly limited and available through Eventbrite.