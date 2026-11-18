Comedy returns to Factory Espresso on Thursday, November 19, with the double bill of Kirsty Webeck and Dave Thornton.

Honest, engaging, whip smart and a damn funny dude, Dave 'Thorno' Thornton has built a reputation as one of our country’s best stand-up comedians.

With over 20 years in the game, he’s spent more than half his life doing what he loves, performing to crowds across Australia, and globally including Edinburgh, Montreal, Singapore and New York.

Thorno returns to the Central West for the first time since August 2024, alongside Kirsty Webeck who wowed audiences at the Rainbow Festival Gala back in March 2025.

Now a regular fixture on the Australian comedy circuit and TV screens across Australia and New Zealand, Kirsty Webeck is known for her upbeat and relatable comedy. A gifted storyteller, she has a natural ability for turning the mundane into the hilarious and has quickly become one of the most popular Australian comedians in the industry.

"The Kirsty Webeck and Dave Thorton show at Factory is your last chance to see quality live comedy from Central West Comedy and it promises to be a great finish to the year," said Central West Comedy's Nick Gleeson.

"In 2026 we brought you Nina Oyama, Stephen K Amos, Justin Hamilton, Rove McManus, Mel Buttle, Wil Anderson, Nath Valvo, Lloyd Langford, Akmal and Troy Kinne to Orange. We are the only independent promotor to bring this quality to the Central West, so it's time to support a great night out!"

See Kirsty Webeck and Dave Thornton at the original home of comedy in Orange, Factory Espresso, 6.30pm on Thursday 19 November.

For tickets, visit www.trybooking.com/DOBQK