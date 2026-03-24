As any committed bookworm knows, finding the increasing space needed to store much-loved novels, already-perused coffee table editions, and long-finished true life and biographical works, can be a losing battle.

Rather than leaving your old editions gathering dust in the attic or study, in boxes in bedroom corners, or bursting out of already-full shelves, why not give them a new home with an appreciative reader at the Blayney Anglican Parish Book Fair?

However, it’s not just publications that this annual major fundraiser for this small country church is after. It is now offering to take all good-quality works on all and any subjects, no-longer listened to CDs and vinyl albums, and classic DVDs that you’ve seen too many times already.

The four-day event (spread over two weeks), is hosted at the Parish Hall adjacent to Christ Church at 88 Adelaide Street, Blayney, with volunteers now sorting through the thousands of items that will be for sale next month, organiser Lyris May told 'Orange City Life'.

“We have volunteers Mondays and Wednesday mornings working through donated items, if you want to drop something down, that’s a good time,” Lyris said.

“At other times, just put them on the pew in the side porch on the left of the hall, that protects them from the weather, and we have someone go down each day and take them in,” she added.

However, please no encyclopaedias, magazines, or damaged works, please.

With Anzac Day falling in the middle of this year’s book-fest, there’s also been a slight change to opening dates for the event, she added.

“We normally run on the Friday and the Saturday over two weekends, but this year, we’re on Friday and Saturday, April 17–18 for the first week but, for the second week, it’s Thursday and Friday, April 23–24,” Lyris said. With free admission, the event runs on from 8.30am-4.30pm each day.

“We’re also going to have a produce store with cakes and potted plants and more, and the ‘Abundant Life’ church will also be running a barbecue on both weeks with sausage and steak sandwiches, bacon and egg rolls, and soft drinks,” she concluded.

With autumn finally here, the Book Fair is a great opportunity to get some good reading stacked away for those cold winter nights on the way!

Donations are accepted in the foyer of the hall annexe until Friday, April 10. For more information, call Lyris May on 0427 606 330.