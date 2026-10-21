“It’s easier to build a strong boy than repair a broken man” is the principle behind the Boys to the Bush initiative.

The group runs a range of school holiday camps and mentoring programs designed to build resilience, connection, and a positive outlook for young men in the country, with a couple of major events coming up in Orange next week to support its good work.

Two very different occasions, they are both being hosted at Heifer Station Wines, with one involving dressing up and dining out, and the other a series of “undie” and fancy-dress runs through the bush!

“Stories by Sundown Orange is an intimate cocktail event at the award-winning Heifer Station on Thursday, October 22,” a spokesperson for Boys to the Bush revealed.

“Set against the backdrop of one of Orange’s busiest weeks, including the Orange Wine Festival and Australian National Field Days, you’ll hear powerful stories of resilience, belonging and transformation,” they added.

The event is the chance to hear some amazing stories from an amazing initiative, the spokesperson explained.

“More than just fundraising, Stories by Sundown is also a chance to step away from the demands of business, engage with like-minded people, and be part of a conversation about strengthening the regions we all call home.

“You’ll gain insight into the growing challenges facing vulnerable young people in your communities, and the extraordinary impact that early intervention, mentorship and connection can have on their futures,” the spokesperson revealed.

From the sublime to the ridiculous, the event on the very next day, Friday, October 23, is something totally different: the Heifer Station Bull Run.

This “undie” fun run and fancy-dress showdown starts at 4pm and combines costumes, drinks, and a sausage sizzle to raise funds for Boys to the Bush.

“Dust off your joggers, round up your crew and get ready to run to raise money for a bloody good cause,” the Heifer Station website opines.

“Join us for an afternoon of thrills and spills as we raise money for Boys to the Bush, a local legend of a charity doing powerful work with young men in regional communities,” it added.

The event involves three separate runs: one for the kids and a Heifer Run, both over 500 metres, and the big Bull Run over a full 5km – all for this great local charity.

Boys to the Bush was established in 2017 by three schoolteachers who were noticing common issues in young men with similar backgrounds: disconnected, vulnerable, and often from a home without the presence of good male role models.

“Boys to the Bush focuses on prevention and early intervention strategies, putting the young man first through MENtoring, school programs and camps, where it all began,” its website states.

“Our core strength is our ability to engage the whole community; farm visits and work experience that provide a hands-on opportunity to be a part of their community,” it concluded.