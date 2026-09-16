The Orange community rallied in support of Legacy recently, with school students, community members, and currently serving soldiers stepping up to volunteer for the organisation's major annual fundraising drive.

Collectors and merchandise sellers were out on the streets every day during Legacy Week, said Legacy Central West Office Manager, Dearne Shore, who is still tallying the money raised by volunteers.

"It was a pretty successful week," Dearne said. "We had volunteers out Monday to Friday, including school students and soldiers from the 1/19... On Tuesday we had 38 students from James Sheehan who made over $3,500."

Legacy Week is the only major fundraising effort for the organisation, which does not receive any direct government financial support.

Funds raised during Legacy Week help support over 25,000 widowers, children, and dependants with a disability, providing personalised care through advocacy, financial aid, education and development, and emotional support.

Here in the Central West region, Legacy Central has 146 beneficiaries in with 41 in Orange itself.

"We really want to say thank you to the Orange community for chipping in as it all helps us to be able to give back," Dearne concluded.