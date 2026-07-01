After an intensive six-week installation, our latest major exhibition, 'Purple Haze' by internationally acclaimed Australian artist Nike Savvas, will open on Saturday, June 27. 'Purple Haze' is one of Orange Regional Gallery's most ambitious exhibitions to date. Spanning three exhibition spaces, 'Nike Savvas: Purple Haze' is a riot of colour and movement.

To introduce the exhibition, five framed artworks greet visitors to the gallery. These works were created using glitter and diamond dust and recreate the effect of the sun, or moon, spilling light across the ocean.

Moving further into the gallery, visitors will encounter 'Rally', on loan from the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Thousands of coloured strips are suspended from the ceiling and intermittently move and sway in gusts of air from fans attached to the walls. Each coloured strip is like an individual brushstroke of coloured pigment, and the palette of predominantly orange, green and blue is joyous and welcoming.

In the theatrette, a film by Savvas and Stephen Little, 'A Million Suns', projects fantastical, hypnotic, swirling imagery accompanied by a narrated children's story about a group of forest animals ascending in a hot air balloon.

In the main gallery, the landmark work Atomic: Purple Haze takes centre stage. In fact it takes up three-quarters of the entire gallery. Thousands of coloured balls are strung across the space forming a landscape painting reminiscent of the countryside between Canberra and Sydney, where the purples and greens of Paterson's Curse create a shimmering haze of colour. Fans also create gusts of air that sporadically vibrate and activate the work. It is sensational.

The exhibition was developed in partnership with the Art Gallery of New South Wales and proudly supported by TLE Electrical.

'Nike Savvas: Purple Haze' will run until November 15.

The gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm and entry is always free.