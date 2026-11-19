The Orange Male Voice Choir Celebrated it's 100th anniversary with gala concert at the Orange Civic Theatre on Saturday, November 7. The choir, which is the oldest male voice choir in regional Australia, was founded in 1926 and has performed on stages around the world. Special guest performers who joined them for thee centenary concert included Jarrod Draper, Nathan Bryon, Michael Butchard, composer/conductor Paul Jarman, the Sydney Male Choir, the Wagga City Rugby Male Choir, and a host of local singers and musicians.