The Inner Wheel Club of Orange held a delicious three-course International Dinner on Saturday, March 28, as a fundraiser for two very worthwhile charities.

The meal was prepared by a Nepalese chef, with members and guests enjoying delicious food, friends, raffles and a huge auction. The proceeds will be divided between two projects, "Operation Toilets Australia" and "Cord Blood Research" grants.

The Operation Toilets Australia project builds toilets and delivers hygiene education programs to schools and communities in Nepal, India and Ethiopia. The special aim is to improve lives of needy families in rural areas. To date, this work has reached over 100,000 children plus many community members.

The second project, being supported nationally by Inner Wheel Clubs, is to provide funds for numerous grants for innovative Cord Blood Research to study cord blood cells in the field of Leukemia, many blood disorders, strokes, heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cystic fibrosis, cerebral palsy and prostate cancers. Inner Wheel has supported this important initiative for over two decades and has raised over $4 million to provide more than 67 grants.

A walk is also being planned to raise funds for Cord Blood Research around Lake Canobolas on the 11th April at 9.30am, and the club invites you to join its friendship group, wear red, and sponsor $10 towards this worthy cause.

The Inner Wheel Club of Orange members are women of action working together to make a difference to improve lives with friendship and service.

For more information and inquiries, you can contact Maria Bargwanna on 0418760412 or email: iiw.au.orange@gmail.com