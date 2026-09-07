Renowned medium Judy O'Brien is coming to Orange Ex-Services' Club on Saturday, September 12, with her "An Evening of Spirit" performance.

Judy says the show will offer a profound and healing occasion as she shares what she describes as her gift for communicating with the other side. Nearly two decades since she discovered her aptitude, she has become one of Australia's most sought-after psychics.

"I have been a full-time medium since 2007, when circumstances required me to leave full-time nursing," Judy says.

"I learnt to be compassionate and caring, and this has made me the person I am today," she adds.

Her life now, she reveals, is driven by a vocation that she holds in the highest regard.

"Mediumship is my passion and it is a privilege and honour to be the voice for clients' loved ones.

"I receive messages from passed loved ones through many sources, such as hearing, feeling, smelling, and seeing spirit, which enables me to deliver specific messages."

It is this unique sense of compassion and empathy that sets her apart, she believes.

"My clients describe me as comforting, easy to speak to and extremely friendly. I have been told I possess an aura that attracts people and makes them want to be around me.

"With these qualities and my gift, each reading becomes an experience that will never be forgotten; my clients also become friends," Judy says.

She explains to Orange City Life the unique gift that helps her communicate with loved ones on the other side.

"I receive messages from passed loved ones through many sources; I will be given the information you need at that time of your life.

"This message may even come from a distant loved one who has passed away."

For many who have lost loved ones, this, she reveals, can be a great comfort.

"I work with the angels and spirit guides to deliver very specific messages; the specific detail that I provide comes directly from your loved one who has decided to come and speak with you during the reading," Judy explains.

"This will give you the answers you need and let you know that your loved ones are in a happy place and amongst other loved ones that may have passed too."

Her abilities are something Judy has learnt to accept, and something she believes many of us possess.

"Through years of personal growth, I have learnt not to fear my ability, but to embrace it.

"I believe everyone has a sixth sense, and it is up to them whether or not they choose to enhance it."

Her readings, she says, take attendees on a journey of enlightenment and illumination though, she emphasises, it is not a substitute for professional advice on life decisions.

"Through angels and spirit guides, my clients experience many emotions during their reading, but they will also get the information that they need at that stage of their life.

"However, what is communicated should not be used to overrule any professional advice that may have been given; I am not a doctor, lawyer, psychiatrist or psychologist, therefore, I am not qualified to give you, or intend to replace, advice from a trained professional."

Her success in her work, she reasons, is shown by the popularity of her services over many years.

"I read nationally and internationally and currently have a two-year waiting list for private readings," Judy says.

"I have performed mediumship events at various locations, including interstate, and have written two books, 'The Voice of Spirit: A Medium's Story' and 'The Voice of Spirit: The World Through My Eyes'," she concludes.