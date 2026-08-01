Orange City Life was shown an interesting little item recently: a coin that appears to be more than two centuries old!

The coin pictured was found using a metal detector on a private property west of Peak Hill. The site was thought to be used for some time as a racetrack during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The small coin is quite thin and appears to be made of copper, with the obverse featuring the British Monarch, King George III. It was during the 60-year rule of King George III (1738–1820) that a British colony was established in Australia, while the American colonies rebelled in what is now known as the Revolutionary War.

The reverse of the coin is more difficult to make out, but there is the outline of a shield like that on a "spade guinea".

If anyone has any information on the coin, you can contact OC Life by emailing reception@oclife.com.au.