The Waste 2 Art community art exhibition and competition is back in 2026, challenging the way we look at waste with this year’s theme ‘Shrink Your Footprint’.

Waste 2 Art offers an innovative approach to waste education by encouraging people to repurpose rubbish into works of art. The aim is to change people’s perceptions about waste and celebrate recycling.

Orange City Council’s Sustainability Community Committee Chair, Cr David Mallard, says this year’s theme encourages participants to create art that fits within a shoebox.

“Think small and find uses for waste items which can’t be recycled but can be converted into something creative,” Cr Mallard said.

“By turning everyday objects headed for landfill into meaningful miniature art, Waste 2 Art shares its waste reduction message in such a unique way, by encouraging the community to showcase their creativity.”

“Waste 2 Art appeals to a large cross-section of the community, from aspiring and professional artists to schools and community groups, and is a great way to highlight the amount of waste created by our communities every day.”

While Waste 2 Art adopts a theme each year to draw attention to a particular problem, artists don’t have to follow the theme if they don’t want to.

The competition accepts two-dimensional, three-dimensional and functional pieces, with separate categories for primary school, secondary school, community and open.

Waste 2 Art entries close on Monday, May 18, and the exhibition will be held in Orange City Library May 25 to June 5. The winners will be announced on Friday, May 29.

The winners of the Orange competition will progress to the regional competition and exhibition at the Albert Kersten Mining and Minerals Museum in Broken Hill from 10 August to 15 September, with cash prizes totalling $11,500 thanks to sponsors Access Recycling.

Entry forms are available via Orange City Council's website here: www.orange.nsw.gov.au/waste