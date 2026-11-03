Anson Street School celebrated 60 years in Orange with Shine in the Vines, a special day in the stunning surroundings of the Anson Farm Vineyard, which also celebrated 20 years of producing wine.

The festivities were supported by the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club and Orange Street Meet Club, which put on an exhibition of classic and high-performance vehicles on the school grounds.

A highlight of the display was the lovingly restored red 1949 Austin truck, a special project undertaken by Anson Street School students, with the truck now a mascot of sorts for the Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club.