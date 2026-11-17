Last week Orange Regional Gallery opened a new exhibition, ‘Affinities: Stories from Three Collections.’ This is a milestone exhibition as it is the first time Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, Cowra Regional Art Gallery and Orange Regional Gallery have shared the richness of their permanent collections by creating three separate exhibitions to be shown at the same time.

The idea of this exciting collaboration is to show off the great art we have in the collections across the Central West, foster community pride, and strengthen cultural tourism across the three destinations.

Each gallery has taken a different angle when selecting artworks from the three collections. ‘Affinities’, at Orange Regional Gallery, draws together artists and artworks that are linked in various ways, whether it be stylistic similarities, subject matter, and even personal and familial connections.

‘Grounding’ at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery explores the ways in which artists respond to place, in particular artists who consider the physical, emotional, and cultural significance of place in their art. ‘Grounding’ at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery opens on 14 November and will run until 28 February 2027.

‘Retrospection’ at Cowra Regional Art Gallery is taking a look back at art in Australia in the last 40 years and highlights how art has expanded to include a broader range of styles, subjects, and cultural expressions. ‘Retrospection’ at Cowra Regional Art Gallery opens on 13 November and runs until 20 December 2026.

We encourage you to take a little road trip to experience each of the exhibitions.

Affinities: Stories from Three Collections is on at Orange Regional Gallery until 28 February 2027.

The Gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm and entry is always FREE.