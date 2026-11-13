It was an iconic performance that redefined the last great flowering of the rock genre, and you can see it all recreated at Badlands Brewery this Friday, November 13.

The event was Alice in Chains' iconic MTV Unplugged performance from April 1996, widely celebrated as one of the rawest and best acoustic live sets in rock history.

From the time when broadcast television still dominated the cultural landscape and the internet was in its infancy, MTV Unplugged was a massive touchpoint for Generation X and the music industry at large, giving fans an intimate look at their favourite stars without the loud electric guitars, heavy synthesisers, or complex production of the era.

Alice in Chains legendary recording at the Majestic Theatre in New York, was the band’s first full-length public concert in more than two years, largely due to frontman Staley’s severe health issues and heroin struggles.

The 13-song set list primarily featured acoustic arrangements of their classic catalogue, along with the live debut of the new track ‘The Killer Is Me’ and a brief acoustic tease of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’. First aired on MTV on May 28, 1996, it was released as an album in July, and gone on to reach certified double platinum status - one of the top three MTV Unplugged albums of all time.

Thirty years on, this Friday's MTV UNPLUGGED LIVE '96 (presented by The Grunge Show) is a special tribute to this much-loved album and the music of the '90s.

For one night only, rediscover best songs from the biggest Grunge bands in one show - Alice In Chains, Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Stone Temple Pilots at their stripped back best.

Grunge wasn't just a sound, it was a movement that changed music!

Experience MTV UNPLUGGED LIVE '96 this Friday, November 13 at Badlands Brewery & Taproom.