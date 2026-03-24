Orange City Rugby Club were back at Bowen Public School on Thursday morning, March 12, giving kids a taste of "the game they play in heaven" as well as a tasty breakfast from club sponsor McDonald's Orange.

After enjoying a bacon and egg muffin (which one young student loudly declared was "Delicious!") the students were put through passing and running drills with a little light contact tackling.

This is the third year the rugby club has held its free breakfast and skills clinic at the school, which has become one of the most eagerly anticipated days on the school calendar for students.

"It's great. It's the highlight of our season and one of their favourite times of the year as well, we just found out," Orange City Rugby Club President Darren Wooding said.

"We've got more and more players getting involved with this. It's such a good thing for our community and for our playing community as well.

"And very generous of McDonald's to again give us the breakfast for Bowen, they are only too happy to support this cause every year... Orange City and Maccas coming up to Bowen is a big deal at Bowen! It's a great thing!"

While for most of the kids taking part, the rugby clinic is just a fun way to start the day, Darren said they have seen students step onto the rugby field for Orange City.

"We saw three Bowen kids join our club last year and they really enjoyed the game of rugby," Darren said. "And that's what it's about, getting the kids introduced to rugby, to team sport, our rugby community, and it was great to see."