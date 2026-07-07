Yes, it’s on again! The first week of the July school holidays will see Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Orange host its annual Book Fair.

Thousands of books will be offered for sale over three days - Thursday, July 9 to Saturday, July 11 - with all proceeds used by Holy Trinity to support local ministry as well outreach beyond.

There are many and varied categories covering every interest, says parishioner and one of the fair organisers, Lynne Middleton. From the Arts, sciences, technology, geography and travel, to history, religion, language, the natural world, philosophy, gardening, cooking, and fiction, there is something for everyone.

“We received an extensive collection of all things related to the British royal family – from the early years of the monarchy to our modern-day monarchs. One of those books is a soft-bound Princess Elizabeth birthday book, printed for her 10th birthday to raise funds for the London Children’s Hospital,” Lynne said.

“Also included in the generous book donation area are little-known war-related records and stories.”

There will be a large collection of children’s and adults' DVDs, CDs and vinyl records for sale, along with jigsaws and games to chase away holiday boredom.

And there’ll be a dedicated Kid’s Korner set up in the hall with shelves of books to delight all younger readers. The area will also include craft tables for the younger set to colour in or complete puzzles while the adults browse for their own winter reading.

“We have a unique pricing operation in place,” Lynne explained. “Select as many books as you wish and as you ‘pay at the door’, your reading material will be stacked in a pile and measured down the spines – two dollars for every one centimetre.

“We’ll help you work it out when you’ve finished browsing! And we accept cash as well as card.”

The Book Fair will operate out of the Holy Trinity Memorial Hall on Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 July from 8.30am to 5pm, and on Saturday, July 11 from 8.30am to 2pm.

A café will be operating between 10am and 2pm, offering tea, barista coffee, hot food and home-made treats for sale. You will find other ‘pop-up stalls’ in the hall over the three days.

“And if you don’t find a book to suit your interest," added Lynne, "then it probably hasn’t been printed yet!”