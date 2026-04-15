It was a draw twelve months in the making! And one lucky Orange City Bowling Club member got to drive home in a brand new car!

The club's promotional raffle, run in partnership with the Orange Motor Group, began in March 2025, with draws held each month to give away one of 12 'Golden Keys' for a chance at the grand prize of a stylish Kia Picanto Sport

On the big day recently, the 12 excited key holders were back at the club to see who would be the lucky winner. To keep the competition fair, keyholders' names were drawn by lot, with each, in turn, choosing a sealed envelope containing a car key, only one of which would be the real key to the zippy red Kia.

With their keys chosen, the final 12 began to take turns seeing whose key would unlock the long-awaited prize.

Melissa Macdouall gasped audibly when the locks 'clicked' and the lights flashed on the little Kia, and she was still seemingly in shock when she spoke with Orange City Life.

"It's crazy, I never win anything!" Melissa said. "I'm so amped up, I'm normally not lucky at all!"

But with fuel prices at record highs, Melissa has found herself doubly lucky, thanks to the Kia Picanto Sport's fuel-efficient 1.2L engine.

Orange City Bowling Club said this promotion with club sponsor Orange Motor Group was something they hadn't tried before, but was popular with the members.

"It was really well supported by our members and good to see so many here today,"Hugh said, "and good to be able to give back to our members and to the community."