You too can help people experiencing homelessness in Orange by taking part in the Orange Vinnies Community Sleepout at the Orange Uniting Church Hall on August 28.

All the money raised goes to support our local Vinnies Van, which provides meals and support for the homeless and the vulnerable in the community.

Help them reach their goal of raising $28,000 by registering to take part, donating, or sponsoring a participant.

Every contribution, big or small, helps someone in our local area take another step forward.

You can find out more by visiting: my.fundraise.vinniesnsw.org.au/orange-vinnies-community-sleepout-2026 or contact event coordinator keith.dowling@vinnies.org.au