It's that time of year again where artists from across the Central West are invited to submit artwork for our annual community exhibition, HERE/NOW.

This hugely popular event is open to all amateur and professional artists across the region over the age of 16. It offers a space in our exhibition program in which all visual artists in our community can participate, and we are looking forward to seeing what they come up with this year.

In 2025 we had one of the largest HERE/NOW exhibitions on record, featuring the work of more than 200 artists. The result was a survey of the extraordinary range of creativity in our region.

Artists must be living within the Central West Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire to enter.

Artists may submit up to two works using the electronic submission form on the Gallery's website. Completed submission forms and clear digital images of each artwork are to be submitted before midnight on Sunday, August 2. Gallery staff will select one work by each artist for inclusion in the exhibition.

Updated Entry Criteria and submission forms are available on the Gallery's website. Please note that our 2026 submission process is online. If you do not have access to a computer or email address, please contact Sarah Randall at the Gallery on 6393 8136.

The opening celebration will be held at 6pm on Friday, September 18, with the selected artworks exhibited at Orange Regional Gallery from Saturday, September 19 until Sunday, October 25.