Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School students have been getting a hands-on lesson in how small acts of kindness, even just a smile or a kind word, can bring our community together and create a positive impact far beyond the school gates.

As part of the school's "Paddle Peer Program" students set out collecting, sorting, and packing 50 bags of non-perishable food and essential items for the St Vincent de Paul Winter Appeal to help local families in need this winter.

The Paddle Peer Program brings together students of different ages to learn, lead, and grow alongside one another. It provides opportunities for students to mentor, collaborate, and build meaningful relationships across year levels, Principal Jo Flynn explained.

"Our Peer Program provides meaningful opportunities for students to connect across year levels, develop leadership skills and live out our learning framework. The Winter Appeal showed our students that small acts of kindness can make a significant difference in the lives of others," Ms Flynn said.

"The Winter Appeal showed our students that small acts of kindness can make a significant difference in the lives of others."

School Wellbeing Coordinator Lucy Connor highlighted the impact on students' wellbeing and sense of belonging.

"Through the Paddle Peer Program, students are building relationships, developing empathy and learning the importance of contributing to their community. It is wonderful to see students of all ages in their Paddle Packs working together, building support networks and developing emotional regulation strategies to help support them in everyday school life," Ms Connor said.

Chad Ferris, national school program lead for My Acts of Kindness, said the initiative demonstrates the power of kindness in action.

"Catherine McAuley Catholic Primary School is showing what happens when leadership, learning and kindness come together," Mr Ferris said. "The Peer Program provides students with authentic opportunities to live out the My Acts of Kindness message of 'One Smile, One Word, One Action'. By encouraging service to others, the school is helping young people understand that kindness is not just something we talk about, it is something we do, for each other and for our communities."