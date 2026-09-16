You're invited to come to an entertaining afternoon of wonderful music and song performed by Cantar Women's Choir, Orange, Katandra Women's A Cappella Choir, South Coast and The Bathurst Panorama Chorus, 2pm on Sunday, September 20, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Hill Street.

These choirs have come together to celebrate the strength and joy of community by raising funds for ‘The Orchard’ crisis accommodation.

The colourful programme is both inspiring and fun - ideal for family and friends of all ages! So, join us knowing that you are making a real difference in the lives of women and children around us.

Tickets will be available at the door or can be booked online through TryBooking.com