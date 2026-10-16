Independent artist Dr TAOS, known for his driving, classic guitar-rock riffs, is heading back to the Colour City for a full-band show to launch his new single at the Victoria Hotel on Saturday, October 17.

The song, ‘Boiling From the Inside’, dropped in early October and features a pumping, slide-guitar-driven blues-rock boogie with a few twists and turns and a bunch of hooks.

Featuring Dr TAOS himself on guitar and vocals; Eric Baker on bass; and Mitchell Sloan on drums, percussion, keyboards, and backing vocals, the track was recorded at Everland Studios with Ben Worsey and at Goya Studios with Mitchell Sloan.

The song was mixed by Luke Fuller at FullerSound and mastered by William Bowden at King Willy Sound, while the highly inventive cover artwork is by Kim Gallagher.

An enigmatic singer-songwriter and guitarist from Sydney, Dr TAOS is considered a fine purveyor of Australian wizard rock, fusing psychedelia, blues, folk, and art rock. With soaring vocals, atmospheric rock guitars, pounding drums, and melodic basslines, he is also known for his dynamic live shows – something that will come as a welcome surprise to first-timers at the Vic on Saturday.

Reviewers have been impressed by both his latest and previous offerings.

“Dr TAOS’s songs are informed by everything from British pop to US art-rock, psychedelia, a little bit country, a lot folk and everything in between,” one reviewer from the Wordaboutmusic website rhapsodises.

“With all good songwriting, his work is all of the above and yet none of it, no pastiche or wannabe; the songs are his and his alone, written from his heart and sung from his soul,” the reviewer adds.

Dr TAOS (formerly known as TAOS) has impressed audiences around the world, touring not just in Australia but also in Europe and the US, both solo and with his band, in support of his well-received albums.

He is back in the studio with his band working on a new album, ‘Rise’, from which the single ‘Boiling From the Inside’ was pre-released.

“It is Dr TAOS’s voice that is Dr TAOS’s secret weapon. In all of popular music, a strong song put across by a truly affecting voice is an irresistible one-two punch,” another review says.

“Add to this the songwriter singing his own songs, with all the drama, depth and nuance conveyed, and that one-two becomes a triple whammy,” the review adds.

With Dr TAOS bringing the elixir of life in the form of musical medicine to cure your metaphysical ills, why not drop into the Vic on Saturday night for a rejuvenating dose of old-style rock and roll?