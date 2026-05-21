The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride began as a niche gathering of classic motorcycle enthusiasts but has since grown into the world’s largest coordinated motorcycle charity event, with riders in more than 1,100 cities worldwide taking to the streets in dapper style to raise money for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health programs.

See and read more inside this week's Orange City Life, May 21-27 edition - available to pick up free around the region, and via the Digital Editions tab on our website.