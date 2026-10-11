If you are interested in getting your girl into guiding, why not consider a couple of come-and-try evenings at the Orange Girl Guides Hall at 365 Peisley St in North Orange?

Under this initiative, local lasses aged six to 17 are very welcome to come along for two obligation-free meetings to check out guiding before making any commitments.

The local group currently has three meetings per week during school term:

Junior Guides (6–10 years) – Mondays, 5–6.30pm;

Senior Guides (13–17 years) – Tuesdays, 5.30–7.30pm;

Guides (10–13 years) – Wednesdays, 5.30–7.30pm.

Orange Girl Guides also welcomes any interested women who wish to volunteer with the group, which encourages young girls to thrive in a safe environment and to reach their potential. No experience is necessary, just an urge to have fun with like-minded women who can work with girls aged six to 17. Leadership training is provided online and is free; all you need is a Working with Children Check and a police check.

Adults can also sign on as informal helpers who assist at weekly meetings. No training is required for these positions, just a willing pair of hands to assist the fully qualified volunteers in their work.

Anyone interested can contact Yvonne MacRae at yvonne.macrae@gmail.com or on 0412 736 700.