The CWA Central Western Group Public Speaking Competition was held in Orange, NSW, from Monday, May 26-29, 2026. It is the 38th year that the CWA Central Western Group Public Speaking Competition has been held. This year, more than 200 students, from Years 3 to Year 11, competed, representing 54 schools from across the region.

It is a great tribute to the talent and efforts of our school communities. The volunteers from various CWA branches and guest judges helped with the running of this event in roles of usher, timekeeper, judges, chairing, doorkeeper, preparation of refreshments, as well as setting up and packing up It was a great team effort and important skill recognition for our young community members.

This competition is supported by Cadia Valley Operations, Bathurst Regional Council, Blayney Shire Council, Cabonne Council, Oberon Council, Orange City Council, Orange Ex-Services' Club, Collins Booksellers Orange, and Central Western Group CWA Branches.

The Intergroup competition for the CWA Central Western, Oxley, and Far Western Groups, will be held on Monday, June 22 at the United Services Memorial Club, 58 Dandaloo Street, Narromine.