A new collective dedicated to adventurous and innovative music is set to make its debut this Saturday, September 19, bringing a diverse lineup of experimental electronic artists to Orange's Mad Hatter Drink Lab.

Known as 'Blood Orange Presents', this new collective will launch its first event, Sounds By People, this Saturday, featuring acclaimed touring artists alongside local performers. The evening will showcase a range of experimental electronic sounds, from improvised noise and outsider electronica to machine-generated sonic performance art.

The lineup includes Sydney-based performer Lucas "Granpa" Abela, internationally renowned for creating music using amplified shards of glass and a complex network of effects processing. Having performed in more than 45 countries, Abela has become a celebrated figure within the global experimental music community.

Joining the bill is Defektro, the long-running sound performance project that originated in Tokyo's Lastgasp Art Laboratories. Known for its distinctive use of custom-built machines, metal sheets, noise instruments and sampled industrial sounds, Defektro has spent three decades performing and touring internationally across Australia, Europe, Japan and the United States.

Also appearing is NikNaK (Nick Wishart), an electronic musician and inventor best known for his homemade "Round Sounds" instruments, which transform movement into music through illuminated, motion-controlled performance.

Supporting the touring artists will be local acts Mans Best Friend and Plants Aligned, giving a taste of the depth of experimental music talent emerging from the Orange region.

Sounds By People takes place 6.30–10pm this Saturday, September 19, at the Mad Hatter Drink Lab, 147 Lords Place, Orange.

Tickets: $30 + booking fee via www.123tix.com.au