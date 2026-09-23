Working with cement for projects around the home is one of those skills that many Australians fancy they have sufficient knowledge to complete.

However, for any projects above a small slab for your barbecue or a dog-house in the backyard, it's best to call in the experts.

Keeping that in mind and with four decades in the business, what Tony Flowers doesn't know about concreting isn't worth knowing!

Owner-operator of Apia Concrete Contractors, Tony and the crew can do just about anything in the cement trade you want doing, as well as associated other outdoor projects.

"I do spray-on concreting, paths, driveways, fencing, retaining walls, anything you want," Tony said.

"I've been doing it for 40 years, I started way back in 1985 and I'm 64 now, so I should know the industry," he added.

He said that as the weather warms, now's the perfect time to look at that concreting job you've been thinking about for ages.

"At around this time of year, everyone is getting their tax returns and has projects they want doing.

"Just ring me up, and my team – there's four of us – will get onto it," Tony said.

Wherever you are in the district, any job, no matter its size, is right up his alley.

"I do from the smallest jobs to the largest projects, whatever it is you're after, we can do.

"We work not just in Orange, but also places like Eugowra, Manildra, Blayney, Bathurst, and everywhere in between," Tony said.

With his years in the industry, Tony also offers specialist skills such as stencilling to create a wood-like effect for outdoor extensions to give a natural look to hard-wearing concrete areas.

He said that while many handymen think they're up for doing their own concreting to save on costs, it's still best to look to the experts to get the job done right.

"It's about time and experience, if you do it yourself, and it doesn't set right, you may have to pull it up and do it again," Tony said.

"Concrete is also hard to work with, it's heavy, you make it, barrow it around, and have to form it, it's not an easy material to work with," he concluded.

Providing reliable quality and a great finish, all Tony's work is fully guaranteed with pensioner rates available. To get a quote, call Tony on 0457 072 234.