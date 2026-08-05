Caboodle may be closing the doors of its Anson Street shopfront, but it's far from the end for the popular local boutique gift store, says owner Julie Mendham.

"So it's been going for 43 years, and it's been in the same spot for that amount of time too," says Ms Mendham, who bought the business 18 years ago.

"I've always been in retail, and this was something that really appealed to me, and I've had a lot of fun with it. A lot of fun on buying trips; it's been great."

With the current lease about to run out, Ms Mendham decided it was time to retire, and she is now selling off stock and preparing to close the prominent Anson Street store.

"It's just time," she says, "just that next stage of life… to have a bit more time to myself and play a bit more golf, and look after grandkids when needed."

While Ms Mendham might be saying farewell to the "nine-to-five", Caboodle isn't going anywhere, she says.

"I've actually gone into Dirty Janes," Ms Mendham explains, referring to the large indoor antiques and collectables market in Byng Street.

"I have a stand there now with all my wool products, and Australian-made and Australian-designed products.

"And I'm still keeping my online store going," she adds, "which works well because people who have been buying yarn from me over the years can still buy their yarn at Dirty Janes or online."

Ms Mendham has always had a strong focus on sourcing and showcasing Australian-made and Australian-designed products, supporting local makers, designers and growers.

At Dirty Janes, you will continue to find many of the products Caboodle is known for, including:

Beautiful Australian knitting yarns and locally hand-dyed yarns;

Red Tractor Designs from Mudgee;

Erstwilder's quirky brooches from Melbourne;

Twigg Puzzles, made by Kelly and Dave on the Sunshine Coast;

Humphrey Law socks;

Otto & Spike's Australian-made scarves, gloves, beanies and socks;

Anna's Liberty Handkerchiefs.

But if you head in to see Ms Mendham before she closes the doors of the Anson Street store, you may be able to snap up a bargain, with discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Caboodle is located at 186A Anson Street (until September), but look for the stall at Dirty Jane's at 98 Byng Street, or shop online at caboodlegifts.myshopify.com.