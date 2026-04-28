Stars of Orange participant Zander Peden, hosted a fantastic fundraising Family Fun Day at the Orange City Bowling Club on Saturday, April 18. Zander, who operates a local removal business, is one of the brave locals who will be strutting their stuff on the dance floor for the annual Cancer Council fundraiser on May 30. There was truly something for everyone at Saturday's Fun Day, from bead-making and face painting to mini-golf and fitness challenges, plus a great variety of delicious homemade goodies to enjoy. A fun day for all!