Opening at Orange Regional Gallery on Saturday 5 September is a new exhibition by Bathurst artist Graham Lupp featuring artwork he has created over the last six years.

‘A Closer Look’ encapsulates Lupp’s passion for the landscape around Bathurst where he was born. Lupp is particularly fascinated by the Central West landscape at a particular time of day, when the sun gradually slips off the treetops and distant hills and the gloaming descends. Lupp finds this period of ‘last light’ deliciously melancholic.

Lupp’s large acrylic paintings, alongside small intimate studies in pastel and gouache, meticulously detail intertwining masses of branches, limbs and trunks. Dark shadows lurk threateningly within, but Lupp suffuses the paintings with the glorious late-afternoon light, creating a softness that balances the darkness within.

While spending time in the bush during the moments of last light, Lupp found total peace, a comfort that took him back to the safety of his childhood. As Lupp approaches the age of eighty, he sees the work in this exhibition as a dedication to those simpler times – times spent fishing with his father at the same time of day as last light.

‘A Closer Look’ will run until 15 November 2026. The Gallery is open daily from 10am to 4pm and entry is always FREE.