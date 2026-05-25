Orange sporting clubs are uniting to support a new regional initiative focused on mental health, community connection, and the role sport plays in encouraging positive conversations about wellbeing.

The initiative, Bridging The Mental Health Gap, has been convened by Kinross Wolaroi teacher and Housemaster Nathan Short and will be led by former Orange local Peter Sutton.

Local sporting clubs have shown overwhelming support for the event, with those participating including Orange CYMS RLFC, Orange Hawks RLFC, Orange Emus Rugby Club, Orange City Rugby Club, Orange Centrals Cricket Club, and Orange CYMS Cricket Club.

Orange Emus President Charlie Henly said bringing local sporting clubs together for such an important initiative reflects the strength of the Orange community.

“Sporting clubs play an important role beyond the game itself,” Charlie said. “They create connection, support, and a sense of belonging for many people in our region.

“We were very keen to support Peter and Bridging The Mental Health Gap because the message is genuine, relevant, and something that can make a real difference in our community.”

Speaker Peter Sutton has spent more than 30 years working across leadership, executive coaching, rugby coaching, education, and business advisory roles throughout Australia and internationally.

He was previously the Principal of Borenore Public School, and a first-grade player and club captain with Orange Emus Rugby Club.

In 2020, during COVID isolation, Peter admitted himself to a mental health unit following a major depressive episode.

He now openly shares his lived experience of depression, burnout, and recovery to help create more honest conversations around mental health.

“For much of my life, there was a gap between my public story and my private story,” Peter said.

“The public story was that I was capable, driven, reliable, and holding it together. The private story was much more complex.”

Convener Nathan Short said the initiative aims to encourage earlier and more practical conversations around mental health within sporting environments and regional communities.

“Sporting clubs are often places where people find belonging, support, humour, and connection,” he said.

“We hope this initiative helps create conversations where people are asking for help and supporting one another.”

Sutton said the initiative is not about having all the answers.

“You do not have to be at breaking point to ask for help,” he said.

“Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is simply say, ‘Something is not right, and I need help.’”

Bridging The Mental Health Gap takes place at 8pm Thursday, May 28, at the Emus Rugby Club. There will be a barbecue provided by the Club

Community members are encouraged to attend and support the conversation around mental health, connection, and wellbeing in regional communities.